Breaking: State to be sued over ‘intentionally misleading’ abortion-rights ballot language

The campaign in support of November’s proposed abortion-rights amendment announced Monday that it will file a lawsuit with the Ohio Supreme Court after the state approved “intentionally misleading” ballot language last week that could sway voters to vote no on Nov. 7.

The official ballot language for what is now known as Ohio Issue 1 was set last Thursday 3-2 along party lines by the Ohio Ballot Board, which adopted Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s written summary of the amendment without any changes.

Critics say the ballot board’s explanation does not touch on several areas of reproductive health that the amendment aims to protect, including contraception, miscarriage care, fertility treatment, and the decision to continue one’s own pregnancy. Instead, the explanation centers fully on abortion.

The approved summary also repeatedly uses the term “unborn child” instead of “fetus,” and says that that the amendment would block “citizens of the State of Ohio” — not the state itself — from impeding in Ohioans’ reproductive decision making.

The lawsuit set to be filed by Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights echoes the requests of the Democrats on the Ohio Ballot Board, who asked that the ballot include the entire amendment, just a page long, instead of an explanation that is even longer. If the Ohio Supreme Court doesn’t want to take that on, the lawsuit asks that the court at least order the ballot board to correct the inaccuracies of the summary.

“Issue 1 was clearly written to protect Ohioans’ right to make our own personal health care decisions about contraception, pregnancy, and abortion, free from government interference,” said campaign spokesperson Lauren Blauvelt in a news release. “The summary that was adopted by the Ballot Board is intentionally misleading and fails to meet the standards required by Ohio law. Ohio voters deserve to see the full amendment language for Issue 1.”

At last week’s meeting, staunch anti-abortion Republican Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, called the proposed amendment deceptive and strongly spoke out against the amendment itself.

“As a woman and a mother, I consider it an abomination that we’re even talking about amending our constitution to allow for painful, late term abortions — an abomination. But that’s not why we’re here today. We’re here to create ballot language that accurately describes the proposed amendment, as written,” Gavarone said, before noting that she was proud to correct the record with the official ballot language.

Blauvelt saw it differently.

“The Ballot Board’s members adopted politicized, distorted language for the amendment, exploiting their authority in a last ditch effort to deceive and confuse Ohio voters ahead of the November vote on reproductive freedom,” she said.

Here’s what the ballot board’s summary says the amendment would do: