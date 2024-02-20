Brent Spence Bridge Corridor important to Dayton region, chamber leader says

“The Brent Spence Bridge project is a $3.6 billion interstate improvement project that will have significant impact on the business and economic development of our region,” said Chris Kershner, president & CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, , during a public hearing in Covington, Kentucky Tuesday afternoon.

Construction is expected to launch later this year and “substantial completion” is expected by 2029, according to project organizers.

“This project will not only improve workforce commuting and position the broader region as more attractive for residents, but it also will position locations like the interchange of I-70/I-75 in Dayton as an epicenter for logistics, manufacturing and distribution.”

Kershner delivered his remarks at the first of several public hearings organized by the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to talk about the impact of the project and to seek feeback from the public. He was one of 12 people who testified, including representatives from area companies and local residents.

The stretch of road, which is one of the nation’s worst bottlenecks, carries more than $700 billion in freight annually.

“In today’s manufacturing world that is reliant on just-in-time deliveries, efficient infrastructure with minimal delays is critical (to) economic attractiveness,” Kershner said. “When trucks are delayed, assembly lines are shut down and workers are sent home. Ensuring that the Brent Spence Corridor is efficiently running, it’s critical to maximizing global economic attractiveness for all of us.”

Kershner cited a report by supply chain strategy and logistics consulting firm St. Onge, identifying the Dayton region as “one of the most optimal geographic locations in the country for the supply chain logistics and distribution.”

St. Onge also cites the Dayton area as a “Megaregion” for logistics companies because of access to 60% of the nation’s population that is within one day’s drive of I-70/I-75 interchange, he said.

“Dayton region logistics and distribution companies have a $3.5 billion annual economic impact and support over 40,000 direct jobs,” Kershner said. “Downtown Dayton is only 56 miles to the north on I-75 from where we are sitting today. Improving the Brent Spence will not only positively impact Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, but it impacts all communities relying on I-75/I-71 interstates for economic success.”

Two more public hearings are scheduled for the Longworth Hall Event Center, 700 W. Pete Rose Way, in Cincinnati from noon to 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A virtual meeting at www.publicinput.com/bsbc is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Those who cannot attend online may participate by calling 855-925-2801 and entering “10049″ as the meeting code or by sending an email to CA5423@publicinput.com.

The hearings are providing an in-depth look at the project and allow people to voice their opinions, according to ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning.

“We want to hear from really everybody who is impacted in one way or another by what we’re doing here,” Bruning told our news partner, WCPO-TV.

The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project will include:

Improvements to the Brent Spence Bridge, which will continue to carry local traffic to and from downtown Cincinnati and Covington.

The construction of a two-deck companion bridge west of the Brent Spence Bridge to carry regional and national travelers through the area.

Improvements to the adjoining eight-mile roadway network (three in Ohio, five in Kentucky), such as the redesign of ramp configurations to improve traffic flow.

Amenities such as pedestrian and bike paths to connect communities and improve access to transit stops, jobs, healthcare, and more.

Aesthetic improvements such as lighting, planters, and translucent screen walls on overpasses to instill a walkable, urban sense of place.

SOURCE: BrentSpenceBridgeCorridor.com