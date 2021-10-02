‘Bringing the park back to life’: 81 trees planted in tornado-damaged Harrison Twp.

Grady McGahan, director of RETREET, a program of Keep America Beautiful who is working with Harrison Twp. on the project, said after a disaster, trees can be some of the hardest parts of a community to reestablish because it takes them so long to grow.

“You can rebuild the houses and replace the cars and repave the roads and rebuild everything that’s in the human-built environment, but what you can’t have back are large trees,” McGahan said. “That’s a lifetime worth of growth that has to occur for that to happen.”

Caption Harrison Twp. workers move the trees that will be planted at Sinclair Park Saturday. In the background, some of the mature trees that were not destroyed by the 2019 Memorial Day tornado. Eileen McClory / Staff

He said people will also notice how quiet neighborhoods are after a disaster, because birds and squirrels that used to live there lost their habitats.

RETREET is also planning the Miami Valley TREEcovery Campaign, which would plant 1,000 trees in the next two years, McGahan said. Volunteers and donations are needed and can sign up at https://www.retreet.org/mvtc

On Saturday, volunteers from all over the Dayton area helped to plant the trees to reestablish the canopy at the 13-acre park and put fencing around the trees. RETREET also planted 10 trees at peoples’ home in the neighborhood nearby.

Explore Archdiocese releases draft of reorganization of parishes

Georgeann Godsey, a Harrison Township trustee, said Saturday was a way to invite the public to see the work that had already been done on the park. She said she hopes the park can become a space for children to play, but also a place for seniors to come.

“It is the beginning of rebuilding the community part of it,” she said.

Merle Cyphers, services director for Harrison Twp., said the shelters at the park had already been rebuilt. The township plans to open the park to the public on April 1, 2022, he said.

Caption Angel Perez, a member of RETREET, puts out shovels and other tools to use in planting trees at Sinclair Park on Saturday. EILEEN McCLORY / STAFF

Cyphers said it was “very significant” to be planting the trees.

“Cleanup is one thing and it’s labor intensive and it’s hard,” he said. “When you start to get to the point where you’re putting trees back you’re actually, not just figuratively, you’re literally bringing the park back to life.”