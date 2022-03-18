Hamburger icon
Brookville man killed in early morning Clay Twp. crash

By Kristen Spicker
41 minutes ago

A 24-year-old Brookville man died after a car crashed into a utility pole early Friday morning in Clay Twp.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the man as Aaron Burr Gagnier Jr.

Around 2:35 a.m., Gagnier was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu north on Diamond Mill Road near Upper Lewisburg Salem Road. He drove off the road and hit a utility pole, according to troopers.

Gagnier was reportedly wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash. The Englewood Fire Department, Clay Twp. and Brookville police departments, AES Ohio and Montgomery County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.

So far this year there have been at least 14 fatal crashes in Montgomery County, according to OSHP.

