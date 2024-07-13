Buc-ee’s finalizing plans for groundbreaking ceremony at site of first Ohio store

Officials are still hashing out the specifics, and more details will be announced in the coming weeks, the spokesperson said via email Friday.

Buc-ee’s was recently given the green light by the city of Huber Heights to begin groundwork at the site in a step that signaled full-on construction is inching closer.

>> 7 things people love about Buc-ee’s

The company received planning commission approval last week for a 125-foot highway-oriented pylon sign, which will feature its cartoon beaver mascot and will be visible to motorists on Interstate 70 before they get to the highway exit that will lead to Buc-ee’s.

Buc-ee’s final requirement is to submit updated development plans that include the signage details. Once that’s done, the company will have met all obligations required by the commission.

As the company moves full steam ahead toward construction of the massive 74,000-square-foot gas station and convenience shop, the city of Huber Heights remains embroiled in litigation with the Board of Clark County Commissioners related to services near the project location.

In its court filing, the county claims Huber Heights’ 20-year wastewater treatment services contract with the city of Fairborn, which the city entered into in 2022 as part of its east sewer main extension project, violates a similar set of contracts between Clark County and Huber Heights.

As the city’s sewer extension and accompanying east water main project near completion, Clark County is asking the court to temporarily prohibit Huber Heights from turning on a newly installed water main at the west end of CenterPoint 70 Boulevard and cutting the water main to Clark County. This would ultimately leave the city’s water and sanitary systems independent from Clark County’s.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for July 25 at 10:30 a.m.