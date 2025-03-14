Breaking: How do federal actions impact the Dayton region this week?

Busy I-75 ramp near Dayton to close March 24 for two months

Traffic was backed up on Interstate 75 South in Dayton on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, after the highway was closed near Stanley Avenue for pothole repairs. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Traffic was backed up on Interstate 75 South in Dayton on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, after the highway was closed near Stanley Avenue for pothole repairs. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Friday that its 2025 construction season will begin in the coming days, with the I-75 project north of downtown Dayton at the forefront.

Starting on Monday, March 24, the on-ramp from Needmore Road (Exit 58) to southbound I-75 will be closed for about 60 days, weather dependent. ODOT officials said drivers should follow the detour of Needmore Road to Stanley Avenue to I-75 south.

The work is related to the four-year, $51 million project to fully reconstruct a nearly three-mile stretch of Interstate 75 between Needmore Road and Leo Street. That work began in 2023 and is expected to continue into summer 2027.

Along with fully reconstructing the pavement, contractors are replacing or upgrading storm sewer facilities, lighting, signage, cable barriers and other features, plus making minor bridge repairs.

ODOT officials asked drivers to be extra attentive when traveling in work zones by slowing down and putting down phones and other distractions. The safety of road crews and other drivers is at stake.

