Butler Twp. trustee election recount confirms original result

“I would’ve never guessed an outcome that close,” he said. “Everyone who called me that night was like, ‘I don’t know whether to say congratulations or what.’”

Owner of Thein Financial Group, Thein said he looks forward to serving as trustee for a township he has served in other areas throughout the years, noting it feels like a natural progression for him. Since 2016, he has served on the township’s board of zoning appeals and the budget committee. As a condition to serving as township trustee, Thein will no longer serve on the board of zoning appeals or budget committee.

Thein has also served on the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce board for over 20 years.

“I’ve been very engaged with the township already. I’m very community-minded and I’ve been in the area for over 25 years,” Thein said. “I’m happy with it, and I would still be helping even if I wasn’t elected.”

The results from the recount will be confirmed, or recertified, during the Dec. 7 Board of Elections meeting.