By the numbers: How you told us your Thanksgiving will look amid a pandemic

Health experts locally and nationally have advised Americans to limit Thanksgiving travel and gatherings in order to prevent an even higher spike in the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a look at what area residents told us about their plans, according to an online survey conducted by the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News from Nov. 11 through Nov. 16.
What you are feeling
68 percent: People who said they are greatly concerned by recent COVID-19 case trends
57 percent: People who will spend Thanksgiving only with people who live with them
15 percent: People who plan to spend the holiday with more than 10 people
25 percent: People who said they’ve made no changes to their plans.
How you altered your plans
35 percent: People who canceled a party
26 percent: People who declined an invitation
24 percent: People who made no changes
19 percent: People who will use virtual video conference tools to see family remotely
17 percent: Older or high-risk members of family who will not attend gatherings
12 percent: People who plan to social distance or wear face coverings at a gathering.