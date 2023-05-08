Can AI catch self-harming actions in pre-teens? Wright State students are working to find out

Individualized precision medicine is among several “promising” areas of machine learning that will continue to progress rapidly, said Krishnaprasad Thirunarayan, Professor of Computer Science and Engineering at Wright State. Others include disaster response, tracking harmful and deceptive data like spam, phishing and misinformation, recommender systems, speech, image and video processing, autonomous vehicles, and cybersecurity, to name a few.

Banerjee’s research involves preventing burnout in unpaid caregivers for patients with dementia. Usually this is a spouse or a loved one, and taking care of someone with dementia can take an extreme toll, especially if the caregiver themselves have other health conditions or other things going on, Banerjee said.

Wearable fitness trackers measure heart rate, blood pressure and skin temperature, and the patients are asked about their sleep quality, all of which can be used to determine the person’s stress level or heightened emotional state.

“What we can do then is take all these measurements, these signals, these vital signs, and put it into a machine learning model,” Banerjee said. “And if we are able to tie that to different stress levels, different emotion levels, if we’re able to tag that — then the model learns.”

Artificial intelligence and healthcare is not without its own ethical considerations. It also has the potential to exacerbate medical bias. Many larger AI systems have been trained on datasets fitting one narrow demographic and are less accurate in predicting outcomes for other demographic groups.

For example, a 2019 study published in Science Magazine found that an algorithm commonly used by hospitals to recommend certain people for medical care was less likely to recommend adequate medical treatment for Black patients compared white patients. The algorithm predicted health care costs rather than illness, but unequal access to care means that healthcare providers spend less money caring for Black patients.

As such, transparency in what data the model is being trained on is paramount, Banerjee said.

“A model is as good as the data we feed into it,” said Banerjee. “The model is not biased, the data are.”

“What are the parameters that we’re feeding into the model? If that information is not provided to us, and if we just blindly use the system, either the system is going to fail, or it’s going to change the trajectories of certain lives forever in a way that it shouldn’t,” she said.