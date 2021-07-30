dayton-daily-news logo
Can you help police ID gunman who robbed tow truck driver?

Credit: Dayton Police Department

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help to solve the gunpoint robbery of a tow truck driver.

The robbery happened at 12:50 a.m. July 23 in the 5400 block of Hoover Avenue near Miller Avenue in Dayton.

After the robbery, the suspect ran back toward Miller Avenue.

If anyone has information about the crime, call 937-333 COPS or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP.

