Can you ID Englewood daytime burglar?

Englewood police are asking for the public’s help to identify a burglar who targeted a home during daylight hours.
Police said the burglar who struck on March 5 was believed to have had knowledge of specific items and where they were kept in the home.
The crime also is an opportunity to remind the public to report something out of place or unusual at a neighbor’s home.
“We’d much rather check and it be nothing, than a missed opportunity to catch the criminal in the act,” Englewood police posted on Facebook.
Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact detective David Collins at 937-771-2885 or email collins@englewood.oh.us
We are investigating a home burglary that occurred on March 5, 2021 during daylight hours. Due to specific circumstances...Posted by Englewood Ohio Police Department on Monday, March 8, 2021