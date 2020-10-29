Can you ID man who uses stolen card at Dayton smoke shop?

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who used a stolen debit card earlier this month at a smoke shop on East Third Street.
The card wash stolen from a car in a nearby parking lot and was used at 2:20 p.m. Oct. 6 at the smoke shot.
The suspect is a man with glasses and tattoos on the back of his hands. He was carrying a thin strapped shoulder bag.
Anyone who knows him or anything about the crime is urged to call Dayton police at 927-333-COPS or to remain anonymous, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
