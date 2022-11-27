Car crash in Dayton hospitalizes 1 child, 1 adult

A crash involving two vehicles hospitalized one adult and one child in Dayton on Saturday night.
The two-vehicle crash was reported at 7:21 p.m. at the intersection at Salem Avenue and Delaware Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Two medics were requested, and one took an adult to Miami Valley Hospital and one took a child to Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to dispatch.
The crash is under investigation.
Additional details were not yet available.
We will update as we learn more.
