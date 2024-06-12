Car review: Hyundai Elantra Hybrid brings a lot to the table

Jose Munoz, president and global COO of Hyundai Motor Company, quipped, “Hyundai remains committed to sedans as a part of our lineup at a time when some manufacturers have abandoned the segment.”

That was a relief to me and as it was to others who still like small, affordable sedans.

And if you’re going to commit, what a way to do it with sharp-looking, fuel-efficient compact car.

The updated styling is stark and noticeable. Hyundai calls the new-look front fascia a shark-nose style. It is rather toothy and certainly stands out on the road. It gives the small-sized Elantra a wider appearance overall. The updated styling continues on the back side with new fascia there as well along with a rear diffuser with a wide U-shaped silver element. This again helps give the Elantra a wider appearance.

From a powertrain standpoint, let’s not make any false claims or offer any false hope, the Elantra Hybrid is intended to be utilitarian and nothing more. The addition of an electric motor to the 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine adds a little oomph to the engine, but it is still rather pedestrian with the focus being on fuel efficiency. As such, the overall output is 139 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. It has front-wheel drive (FWD) and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Design-wise, the Elantra looks sleek and sportier than the powertrain delivers. But at 49 mpg/city and 52 mpg/highway, you can enjoy the sporty, youthful looks and appreciate the mature, efficient performance that it provides.

Inside, Hyundai has made improvements too. Just as the outside is more impressive and more youthful, so too is the interior. It has new color choices, new soft-touch door panels, leather seat surfaces as well as redesigned and updated technology.

The redesigned technology includes a new 4.2-inch instrument cluster, which is right-sized for this vehicle along with a redesigned wireless charging pad. This may seem minor, but wireless charging pads are vastly different across all vehicles and brands. They don’t often work consistently enough or are located in awkward locations. This one in the Elantra is well-placed and well-designed. A 10.25-inch infotainment system is standard on SEL Trims and above while a Bose Premium Audio with eight speakers is now standard on Limited and N-Line trims. Hyundai’s infotainment system is simple and intuitive.

The rear seats are compact as you’d expect. Two adults (under 6-feet tall) could fit comfortably back there, but a third rear passenger would be quite cramped. Often hybrids lose some cabin space, but that’s not the case here. The rear legroom is 38 inches, which is the same as the non-hybrid version. Likewise, the trunk offers the same space as the non-hybrid version. There’s 14.2 cubic feet of space in the trunk.

For the Hybrid version, the Elantra is only available with two trims. Keeping options like that simple for the consumer is a win. The Blue version has a starting price of $26,250 while the Limited version (which is what I drove), has a starting price of $29,450. That plus the fuel economy shows why this Elantra is so memorable.

Often readers send me emails (which I enjoy) saying who can afford that car. Well how about a car that’s under $30,000 and is over 50 mile per gallon? How could anyone object to that? I certainly appreciated it for what it was.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited

Price/As tested price................................................ $29,450/$29,450

Mileage.......................................... 49 mpg/city; 52 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 1.6-liter 4-cylinder with electric motor

Horsepower................................. 139 hp/195 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 6-speed automatic, dual-clutch

Drive Wheels................ Front-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Montgomery, AL