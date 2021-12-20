Hamburger icon
Caravan of local first responders to spread holiday cheer during Operation Santa Sleigh

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
42 minutes ago

A caravan of local law enforcement officers and first responders will spread holiday cheer during its procession to Dayton Children’s Hospital Thursday.

Operation Santa Sleigh is a statewide event held by Ohio Blue and partners at the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association, Ohio State Highway Patrol and International Association of Fire Fighters.

The event will start in Vandalia at the Dayton Airport Expo Center, 3900 McCauley Drive, at 6:50 p.m. The caravan will consist of different area public safety agencies as it makes its way to Dayton Children’s.

The following is the procession route:

  • South on North Dixie Drive
  • Left on Needmore Road
  • Left on Old Troy Pike
  • Right onto Taylorsville Road
  • Right onto Brandt Pike
  • Left onto Harshman Road
  • Southbound onto state Route 4

