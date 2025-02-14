CareFlight aims to put a new helicopter in the sky by 2026

CareFlight pilot, Nick Henderson refuels on the north pad atop Miami Valley Hospital Wednesday, July 5, 2023. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Premier Health aims to replace a CareFlight helicopter that’s been around almost as long as CareFlight itself.

The new aircraft, a Leonardo AW169, will replace a 34-year-old Dauphin helicopter, the oldest in Premier Health’s fleet.

“CareFlight has been a vital lifeline for our region for more than 40 years, providing critical care when it’s needed most,” said Michael Riordan, president and CEO of Premier Health.

The CareFlight crew prepares for a flight off the south pad atop Miami Valley Hospital Wednesday, July 5, 2023. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

ExploreWATCH: ‘Everyone comes home’ motto for CareFlight after 40 years of service

CareFlight transported its first patient by air around 65 miles from St. Marys to Miami Valley Hospital in 1983. It has delivered more than 90,000 patients to area hospitals since.

“This new generation of aircraft reaffirms our commitment to our mission — To Care. To Teach. To Innovate. To Serve — by providing our community with the highest level of emergency medical services for decades to come," Riordan said.

The new aircraft will be capable of reaching speeds of up to 200 miles per hour, and it will also include enhanced safety features and new technology, Premier Health said. It will be capable of carrying two patients simultaneously along with a care team consisting of nurses, paramedics and a pilot.

Brian Bates, CareFlight outreach manager and flight nurse inside CareFlight Wednesday, July 5, 2023. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

The enhancements in the new aircraft will include APU mode, which allows the rotor blades to stop during patient loading and unloading, and advanced avionics like a four-axis autopilot system, night vision goggle compatibility and collision avoidance systems.

“As aviation technology continues to evolve, it’s essential that we stay at the forefront to meet the dynamic demands of our life-saving missions,” said Amanda McClure, vice president of service integration at the Emergency and Trauma Institute at Premier Health.

ExploreCareFlight reunites with man whose life was saved by flight crew 36 years ago
George Pepper, of Huber Heights, looks over the inside of CareFlight. Pepper was saved by CareFlight in 1988 and visited Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 to tour the CareFlight facilities/headquarters at Miami Valley Hospital. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Leonardo S.p.A. in Italy is assembling the new CareFlight aircraft, which is anticipated to enter into service by spring 2026.

CareFlight’s helicopters and Mobile Intensive Care Units serve a 150-mile radius from Miami Valley Hospital’s Level I Trauma Center in Dayton, which includes most of Ohio and parts of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and West Virginia.

Four Premier Health foundations are banding together to raise $13.5 million through their “Care in the Air” campaign for the new aircraft. Donations of all sizes are welcome and will directly contribute to the purchase of the new CareFlight aircraft.

To learn more about the campaign or to donate, please contact the Premier Health Hospital Foundations at (937) 208-2700 or visit premierhealth.com/foundations.

“EVERYONE COMES HOME, is a slogan CareFlight has adopted to remind the team to keep safety top of mind. Don’t cut corners; don’t become complacent. The team has to maintain excellence so everyone gets to go home to their families.” CareFlight is celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2023. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

