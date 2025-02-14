CareFlight aims to put a new helicopter in the sky by 2026

“CareFlight has been a vital lifeline for our region for more than 40 years, providing critical care when it’s needed most,” said Michael Riordan, president and CEO of Premier Health.

CareFlight transported its first patient by air around 65 miles from St. Marys to Miami Valley Hospital in 1983. It has delivered more than 90,000 patients to area hospitals since.

“This new generation of aircraft reaffirms our commitment to our mission — To Care. To Teach. To Innovate. To Serve — by providing our community with the highest level of emergency medical services for decades to come," Riordan said.

The new aircraft will be capable of reaching speeds of up to 200 miles per hour, and it will also include enhanced safety features and new technology, Premier Health said. It will be capable of carrying two patients simultaneously along with a care team consisting of nurses, paramedics and a pilot.

The enhancements in the new aircraft will include APU mode, which allows the rotor blades to stop during patient loading and unloading, and advanced avionics like a four-axis autopilot system, night vision goggle compatibility and collision avoidance systems.

“As aviation technology continues to evolve, it’s essential that we stay at the forefront to meet the dynamic demands of our life-saving missions,” said Amanda McClure, vice president of service integration at the Emergency and Trauma Institute at Premier Health.

Leonardo S.p.A. in Italy is assembling the new CareFlight aircraft, which is anticipated to enter into service by spring 2026.

CareFlight’s helicopters and Mobile Intensive Care Units serve a 150-mile radius from Miami Valley Hospital’s Level I Trauma Center in Dayton, which includes most of Ohio and parts of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and West Virginia.

Four Premier Health foundations are banding together to raise $13.5 million through their “Care in the Air” campaign for the new aircraft. Donations of all sizes are welcome and will directly contribute to the purchase of the new CareFlight aircraft.

To learn more about the campaign or to donate, please contact the Premier Health Hospital Foundations at (937) 208-2700 or visit premierhealth.com/foundations.