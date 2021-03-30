CareSource and other insurers await Ohio’s delayed Medicaid decision

As of November, about 1.3 million Ohioans had their Medicaid plan through CareSource, making it the largest Medicaid managed care plan in the state and larger than the other four insurance plans combined.

CareSource has nearly 2 million members in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia, primarily through state Medicaid programs, though the company also sells individual, Medicare Advantage, and dual-eligible Medicaid and Medicare plans.

Nearly half of Ohio children, half of Ohio births and the majority of nursing home care is covered by Medicaid. Because of this broad reach, a wide range of policy goals such as better outcomes for opioid addiction, better birth outcomes, or a more efficient use of taxpayer money can be engineered by what kind of requirements a state puts in place for how Medicaid money gets spent.

By rebidding the contracts, the state can update the conditions for getting and spending Medicaid dollars and can re-select which insurers it trusts to meet its goals.