CareSource expanding into Massachusetts, adding 1,600 employees through acquisition

“The CareSource and Commonwealth Care Alliance partnership ensures residents of Massachusetts with complex health needs continue to have access to high-quality health care,” said Erhardt Preitauer, president and CEO of CareSource.

CareSource has more than 35 years of experience in Medicaid managed care and is currently serving more than two million people across 13 states. CareSource boasts an annual revenue of $11.1 billion and employs more than 4,700 people nationwide, which includes about 1,000 in the Dayton region.

Commonwealth Care Alliance insures nearly 50,000 Massachusetts residents who are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, as well as provides access to specialized primary care, respite care and some short-term crisis stabilization services to qualifying members. Most of Commonwealth Care Alliance’s members live with physical and behavioral health needs, CareSource said.

“We look forward to collaborating with our Commonwealth Care Alliance colleagues to build strong working relationships with partners in the Massachusetts provider and patient advocacy communities to deliver high-quality service and outcomes for those who are counting on us,” Preitauer said.

CareSource is the ideal partner for the long-term sustainability of Commonwealth Care Alliance, the alliance said, due to its experience with clients who have complex health needs.

“As we searched for a strategic partner, Commonwealth Care Alliance prioritized finding an organization that shares our values and would enhance care for those we are privileged to serve,” said David Klein, the outgoing chairman of Commonwealth Care Alliance’s board of directors.

A small number of senior executives will not be making the transition to being CareSource employees, the nonprofit said. Commonwealth Care Alliance president and CEO Chris Palmieri is departing from the organization as part of a long-planned transition.