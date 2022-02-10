Hamburger icon
CareSource invests in Dayton-developed mental health app

Positiv.ly has a new investor, CareSource, which announced a sponsorship of the teen mental health app. CONTRIBUTED

By Kaitlin Schroeder
A youth mental health app developed in Dayton landed new investment via a sponsorship deal with CareSource.

CareSource, a Dayton-based insurance company, said its sponsorship agreement is to support the growth of an app aimed at improving the mental health of teens, called Positiv.ly, which was launched by parent company Ascend Innovations.

Positiv.ly, which is geared toward teens, has resources to find help and is also a forum for sharing mental health stories. Some of the school districts that use Positiv.ly include Dayton, Kettering, Northmont and Beavercreek.

The app launched in April 2021 and its pilot reached around18,000 students, according to CareSource.

Joshua Boynton, CareSource senior VP of complex health policy, will be an advisor to Positiv.ly’s board of directors and Tia Marcel Moretti, CareSource AVP of behavioral health integration, will be on Positiv.ly’s clinical advisory board.

The parent company of the app, Ascend Innovations, is a Dayton health tech company founded in 2015 a group of Dayton hospitals.

“We are excited about giving our students access to a platform where they can share uplifting, honest and real stories that help to reduce stigmas around mental health topics that all high school students will experience in one way or another,” stated Tyler Alexander, Principal at Kettering Fairmont High School, one of the pilot schools. “We’re also pleased that they will have access to a resource guide where, if they feel comfortable doing so, they can find support when they need it most.”

