CareSource invests in Dayton-developed mental health app

CareSource, a Dayton-based insurance company, said its sponsorship agreement is to support the growth of an app aimed at improving the mental health of teens, called Positiv.ly, which was launched by parent company Ascend Innovations.

Positiv.ly, which is geared toward teens, has resources to find help and is also a forum for sharing mental health stories. Some of the school districts that use Positiv.ly include Dayton, Kettering, Northmont and Beavercreek.