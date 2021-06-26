dayton-daily-news logo
Carillon Historical Park eagle triplet dies after striking power lines

The eagle triplets at Carillion Historical Park have taken flight. The trio, Aviator, Navigator and Pilot, the offspring of Orv and Willa, the park’s resident bald eagles, fledged from their nest last week. JIM WELLER / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

Aviator, a female juvenile eagle triplet at Carillon Park, has died. Carillon Historical Park eagle expert Jim Weller said she was electrocuted mid-air after striking power lines.

Weller said that Aviator was flying through the park when she hit the power lines on Saturday. Rebecca Jaramillo, director of Glen Helen Raptor Center, collected her remains.

Weller said that Aviator was 93 days old and had been flying for about two weeks. She was the first to fly of her siblings, Weller said.

Aviator’s first flight a few weeks ago took her across the Great Miami River, Weller said.

“It sat on the ground for awhile and then made its way back to the nest which is remarkable for a first flight,” Weller said.

Aviator and her siblings, Navigator and Pilot were first spotted in April by a photographer from Lebanon and his wife. Their names were chosen days later, selected from over 200 suggestions.

