Casey’s project in Carlisle clears another hurdle

The controversial project has been ongoing for more than four years in Carlisle.

The site consists of two parcels, one of which is the former Pizza Hotline restaurant at the corner of Central and Lomar avenues. Last year, Casey’s proposed to construct a 4,320-square-foot building facing Central Avenue. However in April, the city Planning Commission approved a scaled-down site plan that calls for a 3,200 square-foot building and one less fuel dispenser. A Casey’s representative previously said the combined convenience store/gas station typically employs 15 to 18 people.

In the previous filing in 2018, the developer said the new Casey’s location could employ 20 to 30 people, and typically 10 to 15 are full-time positions.

In addition to the gas station, a convenience store with some grocery items as well as freshly prepared food like pizza, subs, sandwiches, salads and bakery items will be on site. Officials said this operation differs from competitors in that products are mostly made to order for the customer.

Residents opposed to the project said the new convenience store and gas station was inappropriate for the location next to a residential area and also raised concerns about the possible impact on other gas stations in the village.

The plan stalled four years ago due to a 3-3 vote by the planning commission. At the time there was one vacant planning commission seat. The owners of the property challenged the decision, which was overturned by the Warren County Common Pleas Court last year. However, Casey’s did not act within one year of the decision, so it needed to start the process over again with the planning commission.

A message seeking comment from Casey’s officials at their Iowa headquarters was not returned late last week.