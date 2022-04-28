dayton-daily-news logo
Catholic Social Services announces campaign to expand, improve impact

Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley has announced it is entering the public phase of a campaign to broaden and improve its impact.

According to a release, the priorities of the campaign, called the Generations Campaign, are improving its facilities, expanding existing programs, strengthening its annual fund and developing its workforce’s skills.

Facilities in need of improvement, the release said, include its property at 922 W. Riverview Avenue, which would get major structural improvements and the Center for Families at 1046 Brown Street, which will receive enhancements to its parking area and client entrance.

The organization said it plans to expand three programs: Next Steps and ECHO, which help overcome barriers to education for community college and K-12 students, respectively, and Life Essentials, which provides legal guardians and advocacy for adults who are mentally incapacitated so can’t manage their own affairs.

Finally, according to the release, the organization plans to increase its Annual Fund to give it more flexibility, and to create a fund to help staff pursue undergraduate and advanced degrees in their fields.

The public phase of the campaign was announced by CEO Laura Roesch at the organization’s annual meeting on Wednesday. The campaign is meant to take five years after a quiet launch in 2021, with a total fundraising goal of $10 million.

According to the release, the campaign currently has over $7 million in gifts and pledges.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

