Program to replace trees at houses damaged by 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes

Brookville sustained damage from one of 15 tornadoes spawned during strong storms on Memorial Day 2019.

Brookville sustained damage from one of 15 tornadoes spawned during strong storms on Memorial Day 2019.

16 minutes ago

This Saturday, Keep America Beautiful announced it will lead a coalition of partners to plant 150 1.5-inch trees for free at homes of families affected by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes in Montgomery County as part of the Miami Valley TREEcovery Campaign and Keep America Beautiful’s RETREET program.

Communities receiving trees include Brookville, Perry Township, Clayton, Vandalia, Butler Township and Trotwood.

Volunteers will travel to the Miami Valley from around the U.S. to complete the work within 5 hours, the organization said.

It said that replacing the trees addresses an often-overlooked part of recovering from extreme weather, especially because those working to recover don’t have the time, energy, funds or knowledge of tree species to replace lost trees.

Residents of the Miami Valley are still able to request trees through the RETREET website.

The program is in partnership with Keep Ohio Beautiful, Keep Montgomery County Beautiful and the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission. Major funding  was provided, among others, by The Dayton Foundation, AES Ohio, The Thomas J Miske Fund, Charles D Berry, The UPS Foundation, Cargill and The Home Depot Foundation.

If you wish to help the effort, donations can be made to the Miami Valley TREEcovery Campaign Fund at The Dayton Foundation.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

