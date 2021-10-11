Cedarville in middle of $125M campaign to expand campus

Cedarville University is in the middle of a $125 million campaign to expand its campus and improve students’ college experience.
The university, a private Baptist university located in northern Greene County, has already received $95.6 million in commitments, according to the university. Cedarville University is calling this project “One Thousand Days Transformed: The Campaign for Cedarville,” for the approximate length of time a student spends on the campus to earn a four-year degree.
“We have four key priorities,” said Will Smallwood, vice president of Cedarville University’s advancement division. “We want to expand our capacity, minimize student debt, continue to transform lives in and out of the classroom and provide for the future.”
According to the campaign plan, $92.5 million will be spent on the construction of several new buildings. Two buildings, the Civil Engineering Building and Chick-fil-A, have already opened. Other buildings include a Welcome Center and Academic facility near the main campus entrance, a women’s residence hall, the Scharnberg Business Center and the Callan Academic and Athletic expansion.
In addition, the campaign calls for $15 million to go toward making college affordable for any student who enrolls at Cedarville University.
A total $7.5 million is set to be put toward building the university’s endowment.
Additionally, $10 million will be used toward key elements of a student’s Cedarville experience, including the enhancement of academic programs, global outreach through service and short-term mission projects, athletics programs, student life and chapel, the university said.
Individuals and organizations can contribute to the area that is most meaningful to them, the university said.
While Cedarville has conducted campaigns in previous years, this is the largest campaign in university history, according to the university.
Cedarville has increase its annual student enrollment every year for the last 15 years.
The university now has a student enrollment of 4,715 undergraduate, graduate, and online students. According to president Thomas White, Cedarville’s total student enrollment has increased by nearly 1,000 students over the past five years. This past year’s freshman class, the second largest in university history, totals 972 students.
“God has been gracious and kind to Cedarville University,” White said. “We are committed to stewarding all that He has entrusted to us and are humbled by the privilege He has given us to be part of his transforming work in the lives of our students.”