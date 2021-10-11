Cedarville in middle of $125M campaign to expand campus

A total $7.5 million is set to be put toward building the university’s endowment.

Additionally, $10 million will be used toward key elements of a student’s Cedarville experience, including the enhancement of academic programs, global outreach through service and short-term mission projects, athletics programs, student life and chapel, the university said.

Individuals and organizations can contribute to the area that is most meaningful to them, the university said.

While Cedarville has conducted campaigns in previous years, this is the largest campaign in university history, according to the university.

Cedarville has increase its annual student enrollment every year for the last 15 years.

The university now has a student enrollment of 4,715 undergraduate, graduate, and online students. According to president Thomas White, Cedarville’s total student enrollment has increased by nearly 1,000 students over the past five years. This past year’s freshman class, the second largest in university history, totals 972 students.

“God has been gracious and kind to Cedarville University,” White said. “We are committed to stewarding all that He has entrusted to us and are humbled by the privilege He has given us to be part of his transforming work in the lives of our students.”