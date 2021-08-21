Census examination: Top 5 growing cities in Dayton region

Communities close to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and on the broad corridor between Cincinnati and Dayton had the most population growth in the past 10 years, according to 2020 Census data analyzed by the Dayton Daily News.
On Sunday, the Dayton Daily News will publish at complete list of cities in the Dayton region that shows population growth or decreases for the past 10 years.
The Dayton Daily News analyzed population data for seven counties in this region.
Huber Heights, Fairborn and Beavercreek, all within an easy commute of Wright-Patt, are three of the five local cities that showed the most growth. The other two on the list are Kettering and Springboro.
Huber Heights added 5,338 residents. Its 14% gain was the largest in Montgomery County, which on the whole grew its population by a barely perceptible 0.4%.
“I think people are discovering what those of us who’ve been around for a long time have always known, that this is a great community to live in, it’s a great community to raise your family in and it’s a great community to own a business in,” Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore said. “If you’re not growing, you’re dying.”
|Top 5 growing cities in Dayton region
|2020
|2010
|Population change
|Huber Heights
|43,439
|38,101
|5,338
|Fairborn
|34,510
|32,352
|2,158
|Kettering
|57,862
|56,163
|1,699
|Springboro
|19,062
|17,409
|1,653
|Beavercreek
|46,549
|45,193
|1,356
|5 cities that lost most population
|Dayton
|137,644
|141,527
|(3,883)
|Trotwood
|23,070
|24,431
|(1,361)
|Riverside
|24,474
|25,201
|(727)
|Xenia
|25,441
|25,719
|(278)
|Miamisburg
|19,923
|20,181
|(258)
|Source: U.S. Census