Census examination: Top 5 growing cities in Dayton region

By Jim Gaines, Staff Writer
1 hour ago
On Sunday, the Dayton Daily News publishes a complete list of population changes in Dayton area cities and townships.

Communities close to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and on the broad corridor between Cincinnati and Dayton had the most population growth in the past 10 years, according to 2020 Census data analyzed by the Dayton Daily News.

On Sunday, the Dayton Daily News will publish at complete list of cities in the Dayton region that shows population growth or decreases for the past 10 years.

The Dayton Daily News analyzed population data for seven counties in this region.

Huber Heights, Fairborn and Beavercreek, all within an easy commute of Wright-Patt, are three of the five local cities that showed the most growth. The other two on the list are Kettering and Springboro.

Huber Heights added 5,338 residents. Its 14% gain was the largest in Montgomery County, which on the whole grew its population by a barely perceptible 0.4%.

“I think people are discovering what those of us who’ve been around for a long time have always known, that this is a great community to live in, it’s a great community to raise your family in and it’s a great community to own a business in,” Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore said. “If you’re not growing, you’re dying.”

Top 5 growing cities in Dayton region   
 20202010Population change
Huber Heights 43,439 38,101 5,338
Fairborn 34,510 32,352 2,158
Kettering 57,862 56,163 1,699
Springboro 19,062 17,409 1,653
Beavercreek 46,549 45,193 1,356
    
5 cities that lost most population   
Dayton 137,644 141,527 (3,883)
Trotwood 23,070 24,431 (1,361)
Riverside 24,474 25,201 (727)
Xenia 25,441 25,719 (278)
Miamisburg 19,923 20,181 (258)
Source: U.S. Census  
Springboro is growing, according to the 2020 census. This the construction of the new Kroger on West Central Ave.
Caption
Springboro is growing, according to the 2020 census. This the construction of the new Kroger on West Central Ave.

