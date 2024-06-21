CenterPoint Energy starting new billing system in July

The new account number can be found on the upper right corner of customers’ bills or at CenterPointEnergy.com/MyAccount on the left side of the dashboard.

“We recognize this transition may require additional efforts from some customers, and we appreciate their patience and understanding as we transition to the new system,” said Tony Gardner, CenterPoint Energy senior vice president, customer experience and chief customer officer. “CenterPoint is committed to providing continuous support and keeping our customers informed throughout this process.”

Because some services will be temporarily unavailable as the company transitions to the new system, CenterPoint encourages customers to pay or schedule their bill to be paid by June 26.

Customers with automatic bill payments set up should inform their financial institution of their new CenterPoint account number to make sure automatic payments continue.

Those who get payment assistance through the Percentage of Income Payment Plan do not need to take any action.

For more information about the changes, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/AccountChanges.