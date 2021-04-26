Centerville automobile business owner named to board of Cars.com

Bob Ross Auto Group was the first African-American owned Mercedes-Benz dealer in the U.S. and Ross is the country’s only second-generation African American female auto dealer.

She is a member of the board of directors at Hub Group, a leading North American supply chain solutions company, and recently served on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, Cincinnati branch. She also serves on the board of trustees for the University of Dayton and the Will Allen Foundation.