X

Centerville automobile business owner named to board of Cars.com

CAPTION: Jenell Ross, president of the Bob Ross Auto Group, has joined the board of directors of Cars.com. FILE
CAPTION: Jenell Ross, president of the Bob Ross Auto Group, has joined the board of directors of Cars.com. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Nick Blizzard

CENTERVILLE – The owner of a Centerville automobile dealership has been named to the board of directors of Cars.com Inc.

Jenell Ross, president of the Bob Ross Auto Group, joined the board, Cars.com has announced.

Cars.com is a digital automotive marketplace and solutions provider. Since 2010, Ross has been president of the Centerville business started by her father.

ExploreWEATHER: Soil temperature rise this week could mean cicada appearance coming soon

Bob Ross Auto Group was the first African-American owned Mercedes-Benz dealer in the U.S. and Ross is the country’s only second-generation African American female auto dealer.

She is a member of the board of directors at Hub Group, a leading North American supply chain solutions company, and recently served on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, Cincinnati branch. She also serves on the board of trustees for the University of Dayton and the Will Allen Foundation.

ExploreEARLIER: Fiber optics network seeks business, home growth with Dayton, county, Trotwood, schools

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.