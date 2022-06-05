Centerville, Beavercreek, Carroll aim for state volleyball titles today

In Division I, Beavercreek and Centerville have reached the state semifinals and both will take on powerhouses from Cincinnati’s Greater Catholic League South Division on Sunday.

Beavercreek faces defending state champion Moeller at 10 a.m., and Centerville takes on last year’s state runner-up, Elder, at noon. The winners of those two matches will square off in the state championship match at 4 p.m.