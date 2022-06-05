Centerville, Beavercreek, Carroll aim for state volleyball titles today

Three Dayton-area boys high school volleyball teams will be taking aim on state championships today at Pickerington Central High School outside Columbus.
In Division I, Beavercreek and Centerville have reached the state semifinals and both will take on powerhouses from Cincinnati’s Greater Catholic League South Division on Sunday.
Beavercreek faces defending state champion Moeller at 10 a.m., and Centerville takes on last year’s state runner-up, Elder, at noon. The winners of those two matches will square off in the state championship match at 4 p.m.
In Saturday’s state quarterfinals, Centerville beat Cleveland St. Ignatius, three sets to one — 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15. And Beavercreek swept Hudson in three sets — 25-17, 27-25, 25-22.
In the Division II tournament, Carroll High School’s boys swept Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21 in Saturday’s semifinals. That puts the Patriots in today’s 2 p.m. state championship match against Hamilton Badin. Badin also swept their semifinal against Columbus St. Francis DeSales.
Sunday’s matches can be streamed online at www.ohsbvabroadcasts.com, for $8 to $10 per match.
