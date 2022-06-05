dayton-daily-news logo
Centerville, Beavercreek, Carroll aim for state volleyball titles today

In a previous season, a Badin High School attacker drills a shot off a blocker for a point. Badin faces Carroll on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in the Division II state championship match. RICK CASSANO/STAFF

Three Dayton-area boys high school volleyball teams will be taking aim on state championships today at Pickerington Central High School outside Columbus.

In Division I, Beavercreek and Centerville have reached the state semifinals and both will take on powerhouses from Cincinnati’s Greater Catholic League South Division on Sunday.

Beavercreek faces defending state champion Moeller at 10 a.m., and Centerville takes on last year’s state runner-up, Elder, at noon. The winners of those two matches will square off in the state championship match at 4 p.m.

In Saturday’s state quarterfinals, Centerville beat Cleveland St. Ignatius, three sets to one — 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 25-15. And Beavercreek swept Hudson in three sets — 25-17, 27-25, 25-22.

In the Division II tournament, Carroll High School’s boys swept Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21 in Saturday’s semifinals. That puts the Patriots in today’s 2 p.m. state championship match against Hamilton Badin. Badin also swept their semifinal against Columbus St. Francis DeSales.

Sunday’s matches can be streamed online at www.ohsbvabroadcasts.com, for $8 to $10 per match.

Jeremy Kelley covers K-12 education issues for the Dayton Daily News. Jeremy is a Cincinnati native and has lived in the Dayton area for 30 years.

