Centerville chooses next school superintendent

The Centerville Board of Education worked with the Montgomery County Educational Service Center, in partnership with K-12 Consulting, to aid in the superintendent search.

“Mr. Wesney demonstrates the leadership qualities we know are important for our schools, he understands our students’ needs, and he’s involved in our larger community,” said Centerville School Board president Megan Sparks. “Many schools in Ohio are searching for superintendents this year, and we are very fortunate to have a skilled candidate within our leadership team who we could promote to the position of superintendent.”

In 1997, Wesney began his teaching career at Centerville High School in the Industrial Technology Department before serving as the Career Technical Principal for seven years and then as the CHS Coordinating Principal for five years. Wesney graduated from Morehead State University with a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology education and from the University of Dayton with a master’s degree in educational leadership.

In addition to his educational experience, Wesney has been involved with the Americana Festival Committee for 18 years, currently serving as trustee board chairman and on the scholarship committee. He also participated on the Washington Township Recreation Center’s strategic planning team.