Centerville City Council again delays call for Ohio Sen. Antani to resign

“In light of the tragic shooting in Pennsylvania, City Council has decided to remove the consideration of legislation calling for the resignation of Senator Antani from our meeting agenda,” Mayor Brooks Compton said in a statement issued Monday morning. “While Council remains committed to addressing the important issue of our community’s representation, it is imperative now to prioritize healing. We will revisit the matter at a more appropriate time.”

Centerville City Council first was set to consider the resolution at its June 17 meeting, but opted to give the lawmaker more time to address several issues the city has with his representation. Council’s initial resolution mentioned Antani missing multiple Ohio Senate sessions and hearings “without a valid excuse.”

The board of trustees in neighboring Miami Twp. last week called on Antani to resign, largely over his role in the state capital budget process and funding for local projects, another issue Centerville had raised. Antani has said he is philosophically opposed to the state’s expanded spending on those local projects, and previously said his missing Senate voting sessions was a protest against ineffective leadership.

Antani, R-Miamisburg, is attending the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week as a delegate for Donald Trump.