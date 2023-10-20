Centerville city council candidates cite differing priorities; 4 vie for 3 seats

Three incumbents and one challenger are running for three available Centerville City Council seats in the Nov. 7 election. Council members serve four-year terms.

Jennifer Meineke McLaughlin is the newcomer in the election. Of the incumbents, Duke Lunsford is finishing his first term on city council, Mark Engert his second, and Belinda Kenley her fourth.

All four candidates answered a series of questions for the Dayton Daily News in their own words via our Voter Guide. The details below come from those answers. The full text they provided is available at www.daytondailynews.com/voter-guide.

Candidates’ top issues

Engert said his top three priorities if elected would be safety, property maintenance, and improving on what he called the city’s “gems” — Yankee Trace, Benham’s Grove, Stubbs Park, Cornerstone Park and Uptown.

On safety, he said his focus would be having “the safest, most well protected school district in the state,” via collaboration with the school district, city police, county sheriff and township trustees. He also wants to make sure the Centerville Police have “every tool needed.”

Kenley’s top priorities were Uptown development, neighborhood quality via good housing options and property maintenance, plus providing core services while keeping financial strength.

She said the Uptown effort involves attracting new businesses, retail and housing options, while solving traffic and parking issues. She said Centerville must support police with equipment, technology, and staffing, while recruiting, developing, and retaining outstanding professional employees across the city.

Lunsford said his top priorities are to support planned development (both business and residential, ensure residents are involved, and invest in city neighborhoods.

He said council should be very transparent with voters about city processes, relying on staff’s due diligence and research, then doing what is in the best interest of residents and the city itself.

McLaughlin’s top issues are getting a School Resource Officer into all 13 Centerville school buildings, working on “responsible development” and ensuring government transparency and accountability.

McLaughlin said on development, she would “advocate for fewer apartment buildings and sensible development plans that protects our home values.”She also supports the continued growth of local businesses in the Uptown District.

Candidate facts, quotes

Engert works for Stryker Orthopedics and said he is part of the Centerville Washington History Board. He has served two 4-year terms on City Council.

“I have an unbridled passion for the City of Centerville,” Engert said. “I want to pass this wonderful city, that we call home to future generations who want to call this city their home.”

Kenley is vice president of Energy Optimizers, USA, and first vice president of the Ohio Municipal League’s board of trustees. She has served four four-year terms on council.

“I bring experience, knowledge, and relationships to this role,” Kenley said. “I’ve been an active leader on Council for 16 years, with 4 as Deputy Mayor. I’ve chaired the Business Task Force and have been highly engaged with our businesses.”

Lunsford said he is a regional sales manager for a packaging company, and a former executive director of The Americana Festival.

“As a volunteer for many years in the city of Centerville (19), when I was asked to run for council in 2019, I was not only ready, but humbled, as I ran for such an incredible governing body,” he said.

McLaughlin is a business system manager for Sunstar Engineering Americas and said she has been involved in multiple Pleasant Hill neighborhood organizations.

McLaughlin said she “will bring many applicable skills and experience from my 25 year career in the automotive industry as a quality and business systems manager,” specifically citing data analysis, crisis management, and change management, among others.