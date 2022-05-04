Centerville company gets money that will help with renovation, job creation

Founded in 2000, Ardent Technologies provides information technology support and cybersecurity services, administrative support, financial management and staff augmentation to commercial businesses, defense firms, federal, state and local governments and higher education institutions.

It has been in Centerville since 2012 and grown steadily since then, according to Centerville Development Director Michael Norton-Smith.

“The project will help a fast-growing company in a priority sector for the city,” Norton-Smith told this news outlet. “Additionally, this ED/GE grant will help them reinvest and modernize an existing office building in Centerville, retaining 50 jobs and adding 20 new positions.”

Completing the project also will allow the company to reinvest and modernize an older office building and allow it to remain in Centerville.

Late last year, the city submitted a grant application on behalf of the company to Montgomery County for Economic Development/Government Equity or ED/GE program funds of $20,000 or 8% of total project cost, whichever is less. The application submitted by the company was selected to receive funding.

The building is also eligible for a 12-year, 100% tax abatement on the increased value of the property.

Besides the grant agreement with the county, Centerville City Council is required to approve a development agreement with Ardent Technologies at a future meeting.

The project’s other sources of funding are equity/private funding ($180,000) and a Centerville property investment reimbursement (PIR) grant ($50,000).