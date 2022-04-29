Washington-Centerville Public Library to drop most overdue fines

The Washington-Centerville Public Library has announced that starting May 2 it will eliminate overdue fines for most materials.
The library said the change is an attempt to remove barriers to information access, adding that recent studies showed eliminating fines increases the rate burrowed library materials are returned.
Library director Lix Fultz said, “We want to be a welcoming establishment for the community and this is one more way to do that.”
Most overdue fines will also be waived, the library said.
Fines for overdue materials were a small portion of overall revenue, the library said, making up less than 0.4% of the total revenues.
Overdue fees fines will remain for Express books and movies, maker kits, hotspots and items borrowed through SearchOhio and OhioLink, as well as fees for previously billed items. The library said items not returned within 21 days of the due date will be billed.
