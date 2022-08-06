Centerville man convicted for 2020 wreck involving 100 mph speeds that killed Miamisburg man

“My brother was incredibly kind,” his sister Ashley Short told the Dayton Daily News at the time. “He was loyal, genuine, loving and a friend to many. His loss is a large void that has and will continue to affect us all who knew and loved him.”

Also injured in the crash were Kaitlyn Reynolds, 19, of Franklin and Hayley R. Glandon, 17, of Centerville.

A testimony from crash reconstructions expert at the trial revealed that the suspect drove nearly 100 mph via the intersection, through a guardrail and struck a tree where damage occurred to the vehicle, one passenger was killed and two other passengers were transported to hospital with extensive injuries via airlift, the release said.

Entingh stood on the street outside the vehicle, the release said. Ohio state troopers noted the smell of alcohol.

Medics and police found out from Entingh that he took beer, LSD and marijuana before the crash, the release said.

The release from the prosecutor’s office also found that police recovered a social media that had video proof of the suspect driving the vehicle in a reckless manner.

A sentencing date has not been set yet by the court.