Centerville man convicted for 2020 wreck involving 100 mph speeds that killed Miamisburg man

A 22-year-old man from Centerville faces up to 18 years in prison for a 2020 wreck in Sugarcreek Twp. that killed another man.
Jacob E. Entingh was convicted by a jury on aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and operating a motor vehicle while impaired, the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office said.
“This case is another tragic example of the dangers of combining substance abuse, in any form, with the operation of a motor vehicle,” Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes said. “The State is grateful for the Jury’s guilty verdicts in this case, but our hearts continue to ache for the victims.”
In April 2020, Entingh operated a motor vehicle that held three other passengers in Sugarcreek Township where he drove the vehicle at a high speed into an intersection on Wilmington–Dayton Road and Conference Road, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Austin T. Gibbs, 25, of Miamisburg was killed in the accident.
“My brother was incredibly kind,” his sister Ashley Short told the Dayton Daily News at the time. “He was loyal, genuine, loving and a friend to many. His loss is a large void that has and will continue to affect us all who knew and loved him.”
Also injured in the crash were Kaitlyn Reynolds, 19, of Franklin and Hayley R. Glandon, 17, of Centerville.
A testimony from crash reconstructions expert at the trial revealed that the suspect drove nearly 100 mph via the intersection, through a guardrail and struck a tree where damage occurred to the vehicle, one passenger was killed and two other passengers were transported to hospital with extensive injuries via airlift, the release said.
Entingh stood on the street outside the vehicle, the release said. Ohio state troopers noted the smell of alcohol.
Medics and police found out from Entingh that he took beer, LSD and marijuana before the crash, the release said.
The release from the prosecutor’s office also found that police recovered a social media that had video proof of the suspect driving the vehicle in a reckless manner.
A sentencing date has not been set yet by the court.