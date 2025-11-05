Centerville man killed after car hits tree in Clinton County

A 22-year-old Centerville man died in a crash early Wednesday after a car went off the road and into a tree.
Benjamin J. Stearns was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Around 2:25 a.m. he was driving a 2017 Kia Forte eastbound on Center Road in Chester Twp.
The car went off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree before coming to a stop, according to troopers.
Stearns was not wearing a seat belt.
The OSHP Wilmington Post is continuing to investigate the crash.
