Centerville man with machine gun who threatened to commit school shooting gets 6 years

Credit: Butler County Jail Credit: Butler County Jail

The FBI received a tip Nov. 15, 2022, about a video Jaques posted on YouTube.

In the video, Jaques uses multiple firearms, including an uzi-style weapon, to shoot a Chromebook computer and threatens to attack Washington Middle School in Salinas, Calif. The Chromebook has a Washington Middle School sticker affixed to it, court documents state.

Before shooting the computer, Jaques stabs it with a screwdriver and uses a power drill on it. The video shows an uzi-style weapon discharged in rapid succession and multiple shots fired from a rifle-style weapon.

Law enforcement learned that Jaques had been a student at a school in the same county in California.

In the video he said he plans to return to “fill out my list of duties” and that he has kept “names and addresses of people who have wronged me.” Just before shooting the computer, Jaques says, “yeah OK so Washington Middle School you are next,” documents state.

Jaques also commented publicly on a YouTube video of family members of the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people were killed. Jaques commented “Bullies families get their final day in court” and “I will do my own parkland.”

FBI agents seized eight firearms, including an uzi-style weapon, as well as hand grenades and other explosives from Jaques’s residence.

Jaques is held in the Butler County Jail awaiting transfer to federal prison.