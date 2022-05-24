Centerville school district, city to collaborate on land use partnership

CENTERVILLE — Centerville City Schools and the city of Centerville will work together on developing a portion of land next to Centerville High School.
The project was announced Monday during a meeting of the district’s board of education.
As part of the deal, the city will utilize about six acres of land at the rear of the property for a new public works annex, which will be used for operations and storage. In return, the city will construct a road connecting Centerville High School with Clyo Road.
Planning and building could take up to five years. Centerville City Council is anticipated to approve the agreement at its regularly scheduled June 6 meeting.
“This project with the city of Centerville will help us realize one of our goals for using the acreage adjacent to Centerville High School,” Jon Wesney, Director of Business Operations for Centerville Schools, said in a release. “Having another entrance and exit for CHS has been on our wish list for many years, and we are thrilled that this will become a reality to help with traffic flow during the school day and for community events.”
Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton said in a release that the agreement is “a win-win-win: a great example of collaboration that benefits the schools, the city and residents.”
The school district, which serve approximately 8,200 students in Centerville and Washington Twp., purchased the 66 acres of land next to Centerville High School from Premier Health’s Miami Valley Hospital in 2017. In 2021, Washington Twp. bought five acres at the front of the property, where a new fire station is slated to be built.
