Marshalls moves from Centerville to Sugarcreek Twp.

SUGARCREEK TWP. — Marshalls’ new location in Sugarcreek Twp. made its debut today after the off-price retailer closed its Centerville store.
The new 28,780-square-foot storefront at Sugarcreek Crossing, 4317 Feedwire Road, Sugarcreek Twp., opened at 8 a.m. and will operate until 10 p.m., according to its website. It is scheduled to hold a grand opening event on May 26.
The store, which is located next to PetSmart and Target, replaces the Marshalls at 101 E. Alex-Bell Road in Centerville.
Marshalls, which offers brand name and designer merchandise for men, women and children, footwear, beauty, accessories, and home merchandise, operates more than 1,100 stores in 48 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.
The new Sugarcreek Twp. store offers “an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise,” Marshalls President Tim Miner said in a release.
“Our buyers create a broad and exciting mix that offers exceptional values for the entire family, and we’re excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood,” Miner said. “With thousands of new items delivered to our stores every day, we know our shoppers will find unbelievable values every time they shop.”
The new store offers single-queue checkout for faster shopping. Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
In celebration of its new location, which fill a storefront vacated by Fresh Thyme Market in 2019, Marshalls will contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to Hannah’s Treasure Chest. Marshalls also has national and local partnerships with charitable organizations around the country including JDRF, Alzheimer’s Association and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Marshalls isn’t the only store to exit the Centerville’s Cross Pointe Shopping Center this year. Style Encore did so in February.
Cross Pointe added restaurant Greek Street on May 15. RachelBakes & Co announced plans in April to relocate to the Centerville shopping center from Beavercreek.
