dayton-daily-news logo
X

Centerville schools COVID-19 mask rules criticized for lack of exemptions

Centerville City Schools revised face mask policy requires all K-12 students, staff and visitors in all district facilities to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Caption
Centerville City Schools revised face mask policy requires all K-12 students, staff and visitors in all district facilities to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
15 minutes ago

CENTERVILLE — The school district’s new COVID-19 face mask policy is being criticized with some residents saying it doesn’t allow for medical or religious exemptions.

Washington Twp. resident Jill Stevens was among about 100 people at Monday night’s board of education meeting and was one of about 10 to address the revised mask policy that started that day.

Stevens said she was “against masking our kids without exemption or exception.”

ExploreCOMMUNITY GEM: Centerville man helps Dayton-area students, military veterans overcome trauma

She said, “We must stand up for our values and our children. I’m speaking for the parents against mandates, as mandates are against the Christian faith and American values.”

Centerville High School student Jenna Johns told the board she has medical issues that — when wearing a mask — “I feel like I’m being suffocated…pretty claustrophobic.”

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

The revised policy requires all K-12 students, staff and visitors in all district facilities to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, Centerville Superintendent Tom Henderson announced last week.

Henderson’s announcement does not mention medical or religious exemptions. The Dayton Daily News has reached out to the school district for clarification on this issue.

ExplorePOPULAR: Centerville schools land sale would create new largest park for district

Previously, the district mandated only that masks be required in K-5 buildings while strongly recommending them in middle schools and at Centerville High School.

But board members last week asked Henderson to come up with a revised policy as the number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines attributed to the delta variant increased.

ExploreEARLIER: Busy Ohio 48 intersection in Centerville site of traffic safety work

In Other News
1
Downtown Dayton visitors are parking wrong, blocking bike paths
2
New Lebanon elementary school closed today, Wednesday due to COVID-19
3
Greene County offering 3rd COVID vaccine for immunocompromised
4
Doctors warn ‘children are not immune’ as Ohio hits 3,000 daily COVID...
5
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts freezing, snowy winter for Ohio Valley
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top