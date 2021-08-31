Centerville schools COVID-19 mask rules criticized for lack of exemptions

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

The revised policy requires all K-12 students, staff and visitors in all district facilities to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, Centerville Superintendent Tom Henderson announced last week.

Henderson’s announcement does not mention medical or religious exemptions. The Dayton Daily News has reached out to the school district for clarification on this issue.

Previously, the district mandated only that masks be required in K-5 buildings while strongly recommending them in middle schools and at Centerville High School.

But board members last week asked Henderson to come up with a revised policy as the number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines attributed to the delta variant increased.