Centerville schools COVID-19 mask rules criticized for lack of exemptions

CENTERVILLE — The school district’s new COVID-19 face mask policy is being criticized with some residents saying it doesn’t allow for medical or religious exemptions.
Washington Twp. resident Jill Stevens was among about 100 people at Monday night’s board of education meeting and was one of about 10 to address the revised mask policy that started that day.
Stevens said she was “against masking our kids without exemption or exception.”
She said, “We must stand up for our values and our children. I’m speaking for the parents against mandates, as mandates are against the Christian faith and American values.”
Centerville High School student Jenna Johns told the board she has medical issues that — when wearing a mask — “I feel like I’m being suffocated…pretty claustrophobic.”
The revised policy requires all K-12 students, staff and visitors in all district facilities to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, Centerville Superintendent Tom Henderson announced last week.
Henderson’s announcement does not mention medical or religious exemptions. The Dayton Daily News has reached out to the school district for clarification on this issue.
Previously, the district mandated only that masks be required in K-5 buildings while strongly recommending them in middle schools and at Centerville High School.
But board members last week asked Henderson to come up with a revised policy as the number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines attributed to the delta variant increased.