Community Gem: Centerville man helps area students, military veterans overcome trauma

“School was really hard for me. And that’s actually helping me with the kids these days because I know where they’re coming from,” he said.

“Rather than telling the kids how to study, we teach them how to study. How to calm the mind,” Loofboro added.

“Dan is one of the most passionate and altruistic individuals in our community who cares about making an impact in children and adults from all walks of life,” according to Studebaker.

Loofboro said he become involved with helping others after his wife, Terri, took her own life in 2011.

“I started having PTSD really bad…and that led me to have an empathy for war veterans and for kids living in trauma,” he said.

“It just became my passion,” Loofboro added. “It’s just what I love to do. So it doesn’t really feel like working.”