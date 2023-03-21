X

Centerville to close road near high school for at least 4 nights

East Franklin Street just east of Centerville High School will be closed each night from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., starting Monday, March 27 and lasting for at least four nights. The road will be open during daytime hours.

The shutdown is necessary to make a sanitary sewer connection with the new Washington Twp. Fire Department station, the city of Centerville said Tuesday. The sanitary sewer is roughly 10 feet underground on the opposite side of East Franklin from the construction, the city said.

Coming from the west, the road will be open to Lake Glen Court, and coming from the east, it will be open to Westpark Road.

Signs are posted warning drivers about the impending closure. City officials said there is no small detour possible in the adjacent neighborhood. A posted detour will route traffic about a mile north to Alex Bell Road.

