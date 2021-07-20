Centerville/Kettering land swap complete with transferred park land

Pondview Park has been part of the Kettering parks system for years, officials said. It is one of more than 20 parks in Kettering and includes a marked nature trail, 1-acre stocked pond/fishing pier, records show.

Centerville acquired the Pondview Park parcel from the Ohio Department of Transportation about 30 years ago, according to that city.

The boundary changes correct discrepancies between platted lots and corporate boundaries, Kettering Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser has said.

The borders approved by the Montgomery County commissioners and the Ohio Secretary of State involve 12 residential properties but have minimal impact on property tax issues, Centerville officials said.

The land at issue is north of Interstate 675, east of Bigger Road, and involves East Rahn Road and parts of the neighborhood south of it, according to Centerville Communications Manager Kate Bostdorff.

The changes that grew out of talks that started in November 2018 do not impact boundaries for the respective school districts, both of which have among the largest enrollments in Montgomery County, she said.

Ohio proclaimed Kettering a city in 1955 and Centerville was incorporated in 1968.

For decades, properties on Crispy Drive, Dobbs Drive, Glenmina Drive, East Rahn Road, Walford Drive and Pondview Park have been located within both jurisdictions, according to information from both cities.