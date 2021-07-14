City, Kettering Health talking about land deal involving former fire station

KETTERING — The city is talking with Kettering Health about the business buying a former fire station site.
The negotiations involve the city’s largest employer, the site of the former Fire Station 37 on Tait Road and an adjacent parcel, Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman said.
Schwieterman said the city had the land appraised and has negotiated a price, but did not indicate that price or the acreage involved.
The city owns about 10 acres on Tait, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office website. The vast majority of that is at 3780, the site of Station 37 before a new one was built at 1300 W. Dorothy Lane and opened in December 2018, records show.
The address of the former fire station was valued last year at $435,590, according to the county.
Kettering Medical Center owns 5.59 acres at 3850 Tait Road and the 2020 value of that land was $61,490, records state.
The Dayton Daily News is seeking further details from the city and Kettering Health.