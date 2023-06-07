Central State faculty union calls out multiple ‘persistent’ issues with university

The American Association of University Professors at Central State found issues with non-competitive pay and an unwillingness for the university’s administration to work with the union and staff Senate. The AAUP-CSU also found issues with staffing at the university that make it difficult for students to graduate on time.

“The central concern that AAUP-CSU sees is a consistent lack of regard for shared governance — faculty are asked to do more with less resources, less staff across non-academic units, and less respect for the processes which are intendent to assist in the running of the university,” the letter said.