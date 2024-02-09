Central State grad Morakinyo Kuti named 10th president of the university

Kuti earned his Bachelor’s degree at Central State University. He has also earned a Master of Business Administration in finance from St. Thomas University, and a doctorate in public policy and administration from Walden University.

“I stand here today as a symbol of our collective successes,” Kuti said during his remarks Friday. “I intend to make the board very proud of this decision.”

Alex Johnson has been serving as interim president of CSU during the search process, after the university did not renew Jack Thomas’ contract when it expired last summer.

