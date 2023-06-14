Central State names veteran college leader Johnson as interim president

The Central State University Board of Trustees on Wednesday appointed Alex Johnson, former president of Cuyahoga Community College, as interim president effective July 1. Current CSU President Jack Thomas did not seek renewal of his contract.

Johnson has agreed to serve as interim president for one year. At a meeting June 2, the university’s board of trustees chose search firm AGB Search to find the next president for the university.

Central State officials said they hope to have a new president within a year.

“Dr. Johnson is a proven leader in higher education and an expert in institutional transformation,” said Central State Board Chair Jacqueline Gamblin. “He has a passion for transformation and excellence in higher education. He’s the right person to lead us through this time of transition, and we look forward to his leadership as we search for a permanent president.”

Central State noted in a press release that Johnson has more than 30 years of experience as a college president. He mainly served at community colleges, including as president at Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) from 2013 to 2022 and as president at Community College of Allegheny County near Pittsburgh.

He also worked as chancellor of Delgado Community College in New Orleans and served a two-year term as president of the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges.

Johnson’s work on local, statewide, and national boards has focused on workforce development, and institutional innovation and accountability, Central State said. He has received numerous awards and accolades for his vision and leadership in higher education.

AGB Search bills itself as “the search firm of choice for higher education,” and is currently working on searches for other universities including the University of Wisconsin-Madison and SUNY Erie, a community college in New York state.

During his three-year tenure, Thomas faced several controversies, including accusations from five women at the university of unfair demotion. A report in February by an outside law firm hired by university trustees described Thomas’ leadership style as “rude, belittling and bullying,” but not rising to the level of discrimination or harassment.

In summer 2020, Thomas replaced former president Cynthia Jackson-Hammond, who resigned after eight years to lead a national higher education accreditation organization. Thomas plans to continue at the university as a professor after an educational sabbatical, according to an announcement last month.

The publication Community College Daily interviewed Johnson last summer, asking him about leading Delgado Community College through Hurricane Katrina, and leading Tri-C through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What you have to do is really look inward at the institution to identify those stalwart individuals who are committed to responding to these challenges,” Johnson told Community College Daily. “You identify them by their courage, their fortitude and their ability to relate to individuals at a meaningful level.”