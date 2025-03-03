Central State says campus police officer on leave following residence hall incident

Central State University is investigating an incident that happen between a male student and a campus police officer Saturday evening in a residence hall.
The university described the event as an “unfortunate incident” in a short release to the media and did not release additional information.
“The university takes this matter seriously. The incident is the subject of an ongoing investigation, and no further details can be provided at this time,” the university said.
The officer involved in the incident will be off duty until further notice, according to the university. University officials have been in touch with the student, who returned to his residence hall shortly after the incident.
