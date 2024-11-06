Challengers still leads White, Plummer pulls ahead Ohio House races

The 36th District includes Kettering, Oakwood, parts of downtown and east Dayton, plus Riverside.

District 39 includes Dayton, Clayton, and all of Englewood, Huber Heights, Union, Vandalia and the townships of Butler, Harrison and Wayne.

In Greene County’s 70th District, two-term state Rep. Brian Lampton, R-Beavercreek, leads Marine veteran Joseph Wilson, D-Beavercreek, 60.81% to 39.19%, according to early tallies.

The district covers much of western Greene County, including Fairborn, Beavercreek, Bath Twp, Bellbrook, Sugarcreek Twp, and Spring Valley.

In District 40, meanwhile, state Rep. Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria, leads Democrat Bobbie Arnold, 74.35% to 25.65% for the seat that represents all of Preble County, the western reaches of Montgomery County, and a northern portion of Butler County.

Republican Johnathan Newman is outpacing Melissa VanDyke 72.35% to 27.65% for the chance to replace House District 80 incumbent Jena Powell, R-Arcanum, following her decision not to seek re-election.

That district includes all of Miami County and the southern portion of Darke County.

With early votes tallied, and 46 of 93 precincts reporting, Republican Michelle Teska of Clearcreek Twp. has 71.02% of the vote, while Democrat Laura Marie Davis of Clearcreek Twp. has 28.98%.

Davis said she would focus on education, and affordable healthcare and housing while Teska would focus on economic growth, small businesses, crime and healthcare.

Both women are vying to succeed Rep. Scott Lipps, R-Franklin, in representing the 55th Ohio House District. Lipps is term limited and is serving his fourth two-year-term.

The 55th District includes all of northern Warren County, plus much of the county’s eastern and southeastern areas.

With early votes tallied, and 66 of 87 precincts reporting, incumbent Rep. Adam Mathews of Lebanon has 62.27% of the vote, while Democrat Cleveland Canova, of Lebanon has 37.73%.

Mathews and Canova are vying to represent southwestern Warren County, including Lebanon and Mason for the next two years.

Mathews is a first-term representative has a staunch anti-abortion stance. In his first term, he has procured tens of millions in state funds to keep a premier tennis tournament in Mason and passing a straightforward good-governance bill to begin numbering state issues sequentially from here on out, among others.

Canova hopes to capitalize on progressive momentum in the district. The former American history teacher turned salesman said he believes he could turn the tide in the largely suburban district with the support of traditionally conservative voters who want to support abortion rights.