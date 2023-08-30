Chaminade Julienne High School buys downtown Dayton “Ice Co.” building for $675K

Chamindate Julienne High School has made another downtown Dayton investment.

The school purchased the “Dayton Ice Tower” building on Eaker Street, new Montgomery County property transaction records show.

The building at 20 Eaker Street changed hands for $675,000, records show. The seller was Dayton Ice Tower, LLC. The purchase includes 1.188 acres, with a separate parcel also part of the purchase listed as just over a tenth of an acre.

Records give the sale date as today, August 30. Montgomerty County auditor’s documents also show that street addresses tied to the purchase cover 20 to 60 Eaker Street.

This is familiar territory for the Catholic high school, which for decades has been located nearby at 505 S. Ludlow St.

In 2021, the school paid $710,000 for a property on South Perry Street, with accompanying parcels on adjoining Eaker.

Records at the time showed the school bought the former “Taj Ma Garaj” building at 300 S. Perry, with 90, 88 and 82 Eaker nearby, for that total amount in a transaction dated March 2021.

The school has had an active investment history in recent years. It has built practice football fields and the Roger Glass Stadium, at the corner of Longworth and Eaker streets.

The school also built a tennis court complex along Ludlow as well as a former Dayton Daily News Eaker Street warehouse more than a decade ago, transforming it into a student conditioning center.