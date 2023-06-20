Chicago man indicted, accused of scamming 83-year-old from Washington Twp.

A Chicago man indicted Tuesday is accused of trying to steal $15,000 from an 83-year-old Washington Twp. man as part of an online scam.

Weihong Lian, 48, is scheduled to appear Thursday for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for felony theft of an elderly or disabled person.

Lian reportedly traveled to the man’s Washington Twp. residence from out of state to pick up $15,000. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office organized a controlled transaction using fake money. Detectives saw Lian pick up the the decoy money and arrested him moments later, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

An investigation was opened after the man received a fake notice of a virus on his computer, according to the sheriff’s office. Lian spoke to the man over the phone and reportedly convinced the man his banking information was compromised.

Lian connected the man with another person posing as a representative from his bank, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The victim was coerced into withdrawing substantial amounts of money, falsely believing that it would help safeguard his funds,” a statement from the sheriff’s office read.

Lian remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.